Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan delimit two border sections

A regular meeting of topographic working groups of the government delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan took place. The Cabinet of Ministers confirmed this information to 24.kg news agency.

In accordance with the agreement reached on May 5-9, 2021, a regular meeting of topographic working groups of government delegations on delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border was held in Osh city.

A corresponding protocol was signed following the meeting.

24.kg news agency learned from its own sources that the parties delimited two sections of the border.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to delimit the project line of the border between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan in the sections from border point No. 43 to border point No. 61 and from border point No. 135 to border point No. 141. Most likely, topographic groups agreed on these sections. But the Cabinet of Ministers does not comment on this data in any way.

The parties also agreed to hold a regular meeting on the territory of Tajikistan.

«The meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere and in the spirit of mutual understanding,» the Cabinet of Ministers concluded.