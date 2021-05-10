18:44
Candidacies for posts of Ambassadors to Italy and Kuwait approved

Committee for International Affairs, Defense and Security of the Parliament approved Taalaibek Bazarbaev’s candidacy for the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Italy. The decision was made at today’s meeting.

Previously, Taalaibek Bazarbaev worked as Director of the HR Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The deputies also supported the candidacy of Azamat Karagulov for the post of Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Kuwait. He is the director of the Foreign Ministry’s department in charge of relations with Kuwait.
