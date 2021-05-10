17:13
Criminal case initiated over torture of Kyrgyzstanis in Tajikistan

Pre-trial proceedings were initiated on the fact of torture of citizens of Kyrgyzstan taken hostage by the Tajik side on April 29. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

Pre-trial proceedings began on May 8. The fact was registered under the article «Torture» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«The case is being investigated by the Department of Internal Affairs of Leilek district,» the supervisory authority said.

During the border conflict on April 29, the Tajik side took ten residents of Leilek district hostage, including the head of International village, Myrzabek Zhumabaev. They were released three days later. The authorities of Tajikistan denied this fact.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.
