22:17
USD 84.80
EUR 102.57
RUB 1.13
English

Situation at border: Tajikistan releases 10 hostages

Tajikistan released 10 residents of International village in Leilek district, who were taken hostage on April 30. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

Head of the village, Myrzabek Zhumabaev, and nine other local residents were released during negotiations.

«All the released undergo a medical examination. In addition, Tajikistan also handed over an UAZ vehicle, which had been hijacked earlier,» the police said.

There was information that the head of International village was kidnapped in Leilek district of Batken region. The information was also confirmed by the press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Batken region. A criminal case was initiated on the fact under the article «Crimes against Peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

However, Tajikistan denied this message, calling it fake and provocative.
link: https://24.kg/english/192550/
views: 52
Print
Related
Sergei Lavrov talks with Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
Situation at border: Russia ready to assist in settlement of conflict
Situation at border: 173 people injured, 34 killed
Situation at border: Parties agree to ceasefire again
Expert: Resolution of conflict from position of strength is unacceptable
Foreign Affairs Ministry asks UN to assist in recovery of Batken
Resolving of conflict is possible only in language of diplomacy - expert
Situation at border. It is planned attack of Tajikistan: see for yourself
Situation at border: 500 people hold protest at Government House in Bishkek
Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon talk over the phone again
Popular
Resident of Chui region stabs foreigner with knife out of jealousy Resident of Chui region stabs foreigner with knife out of jealousy
Border incident: Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree to cease fire Border incident: Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree to cease fire
Kamchybek Tashiev tells about results of meeting with Tajik side Kamchybek Tashiev tells about results of meeting with Tajik side
Situation at border: Death toll grows to 31 in Kyrgyzstan Situation at border: Death toll grows to 31 in Kyrgyzstan
1 May, Saturday
22:08
Situation at border: Tajikistan releases 10 hostages Situation at border: Tajikistan releases 10 hostages
21:53
Sergei Lavrov talks with Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
20:12
Situation at border: Russia ready to assist in settlement of conflict
20:04
Situation at border: 173 people injured, 34 killed
19:49
Situation at border: Parties agree to ceasefire again