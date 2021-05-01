Situation at border: Tajikistan releases 10 hostages

Tajikistan released 10 residents of International village in Leilek district, who were taken hostage on April 30. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

Head of the village, Myrzabek Zhumabaev, and nine other local residents were released during negotiations.

«All the released undergo a medical examination. In addition, Tajikistan also handed over an UAZ vehicle, which had been hijacked earlier,» the police said.

There was information that the head of International village was kidnapped in Leilek district of Batken region. The information was also confirmed by the press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Batken region. A criminal case was initiated on the fact under the article «Crimes against Peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

However, Tajikistan denied this message, calling it fake and provocative.