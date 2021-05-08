Presidents of Russia, Uzbekistan discuss conflict at Kyrgyz-Tajik border

President of Russia Vladimir Putin talked over the phone with the head of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The conversation was dedicated to the joint fight against coronavirus infection and the current geopolitical situation in Central Asia. Russian media report.

Technical details of creation of production of the Russian vaccine Sputnik-V in Uzbekistan are worked out.

The leaders of the countries discussed the border conflict between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

The parties stressed the unacceptability of resolving territorial disputes by force.

They declared their readiness to promote an early peaceful settlement of the long-standing disputes between Bishkek and Dushanbe.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that 120 houses and 84 social facilities had been destroyed in Kyrgyz border villages, including two schools, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, four checkpoints, a medical center, a dental center, two pharmacies, a fire station, 27 gas filling stations, 34 retail outlets, five canteens and three banquet halls.