16:12
USD 84.77
EUR 102.46
RUB 1.14
English

Presidents of Russia, Uzbekistan discuss conflict at Kyrgyz-Tajik border

President of Russia Vladimir Putin talked over the phone with the head of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The conversation was dedicated to the joint fight against coronavirus infection and the current geopolitical situation in Central Asia. Russian media report.

Technical details of creation of production of the Russian vaccine Sputnik-V in Uzbekistan are worked out.

The leaders of the countries discussed the border conflict between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

The parties stressed the unacceptability of resolving territorial disputes by force.

They declared their readiness to promote an early peaceful settlement of the long-standing disputes between Bishkek and Dushanbe.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that 120 houses and 84 social facilities had been destroyed in Kyrgyz border villages, including two schools, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, four checkpoints, a medical center, a dental center, two pharmacies, a fire station, 27 gas filling stations, 34 retail outlets, five canteens and three banquet halls.
link: https://24.kg/english/193385/
views: 113
Print
Related
Construction of houses for families of killed in conflict starts in Batken
Situation at border: 52 investigation teams work in affected areas
Situation at border: 1,140 tonnes of humanitarian aid delivered to victims
Families of killed servicemen to get compensations first
Semyon Uralov tells how to solve border problem of Kyrgyzstan once for all
Interior Ministry: Situation in border villages of Batken region is stable
Unexploded mines and ammunition still found in Batken region
What Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed on? Text of statement
Assembly of the Peoples of Kyrgyzstan calls for peace and harmony
Situation at border: Tajikistan officially confirms 19 casualties
Popular
Stabbed foreign student dies in hospital Stabbed foreign student dies in hospital
About special status of Batken region. Details About special status of Batken region. Details
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan initiates bill specially for Kumtor Parliament of Kyrgyzstan initiates bill specially for Kumtor
President's message: Sadyr Japarov voices priorities in foreign policy President's message: Sadyr Japarov voices priorities in foreign policy
8 May, Saturday
16:04
Largest mosque built by Matraimovs’ Foundation opened in Kara-Suu Largest mosque built by Matraimovs’ Foundation opened...
15:50
Construction of houses for families of killed in conflict starts in Batken
15:43
Marat Imankulov becomes head of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan
15:20
Presidents of Russia, Uzbekistan discuss conflict at Kyrgyz-Tajik border
14:12
4,167 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 520 - in serious condition