State commission on Kumtor completes work

The state commission for check of work of Kumtor company has completed its work. Deputy Akylbek Japarov announced at a meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, the commission will submit a report next week.

The state commission for check of work of Kumtor Gold Mining Enterprise was established in mid-February 2021 to check implementation of decisions of previous parliamentary and government commissions.

The commission includes 12 deputies: Omurbek Bakirov, Ryskeldi Mombekov, Samat Ibraev, Ainuru Altybaeva, Umbetaly Kydyraliev, Abdybek Duishaliev, Zakir Sharapov, Zamirbek Esenamanov, Urmat Samaev, Osmon Turdumanbetov, Akylbek Japarov and Kanybek Imanaliev.