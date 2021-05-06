Kyrgyzstanis in Geneva urge to pay attention to aggression of Tajikistan

Kyrgyzstanis held a rally in front of the UN building in Geneva. Cholpon Orozbekova, Director of Bulan Institute, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the protesters called on the international community to pay attention to the situation in the Kyrgyz-Tajik border area.

«We call on the UN, OSCE, European Union and other organizations to contribute to peaceful settlement of the conflict and help the affected people of Kyrgyzstan. In addition, it is necessary to conduct an investigation into the use of heavy military machinery by Tajikistan against civilians in Kyrgyzstan. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International were asked to join and build a course of events. The most important thing is that the issues of the border and water resources must be resolved through diplomacy,» Cholpon Orozbekova told.

The border conflict began on April 28 in the area of Golovnoy water distribution point. Local residents, army units and heavy weapons were involved in it. The parties finally agreed on the armistice and withdrawal of troops only on the evening of May 1.

At least 189 Kyrgyzstanis sought medical help, 36 people died, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 16 dead.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that 120 houses and 84 social facilities had been destroyed in Kyrgyz border villages, including two schools, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, four checkpoints, a medical center, a dental center, two pharmacies, a fire station, 27 gas filling stations, 34 retail outlets, five canteens and three banquet halls. Border outposts were also damaged. According to the Tajik side, more than 10 houses have been destroyed by fire in Khoja Alo border village.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan assessed the actions of Tajikistan as military invasion and started pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.