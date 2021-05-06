10:45
USD 84.79
EUR 101.79
RUB 1.13
English

Kyrgyzstanis in Geneva urge to pay attention to aggression of Tajikistan

Kyrgyzstanis held a rally in front of the UN building in Geneva. Cholpon Orozbekova, Director of Bulan Institute, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the protesters called on the international community to pay attention to the situation in the Kyrgyz-Tajik border area.

«We call on the UN, OSCE, European Union and other organizations to contribute to peaceful settlement of the conflict and help the affected people of Kyrgyzstan. In addition, it is necessary to conduct an investigation into the use of heavy military machinery by Tajikistan against civilians in Kyrgyzstan. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International were asked to join and build a course of events. The most important thing is that the issues of the border and water resources must be resolved through diplomacy,» Cholpon Orozbekova told.

The border conflict began on April 28 in the area of Golovnoy water distribution point. Local residents, army units and heavy weapons were involved in it. The parties finally agreed on the armistice and withdrawal of troops only on the evening of May 1.

At least 189 Kyrgyzstanis sought medical help, 36 people died, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 16 dead.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that 120 houses and 84 social facilities had been destroyed in Kyrgyz border villages, including two schools, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, four checkpoints, a medical center, a dental center, two pharmacies, a fire station, 27 gas filling stations, 34 retail outlets, five canteens and three banquet halls. Border outposts were also damaged. According to the Tajik side, more than 10 houses have been destroyed by fire in Khoja Alo border village.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan assessed the actions of Tajikistan as military invasion and started pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/193034/
views: 106
Print
Related
Situation at border: Two cars hijacked to Tajikistan returned
How Golovnoy strategic water distribution point looks like after conflict
About special status of Batken region. Details
Situation at border: Kyrgyzstan not ratified Rome Statute
Situation at border: Over 40,000 people evacuated from conflict zone
Situation at border: Interior Ministry suffers damage of 2 million soms
Situation at border: 120 residential buildings destroyed and burnt down
Situation at border: 120 tons of humanitarian aid sent to Batken
Interior Ministry continues calculating damage caused to residents of Batken
Situation at border: Kyrgyzstanis hold rally near UN office in New York
Popular
Situation at border: Aircraft missile found in house of resident of Ortoboz area Situation at border: Aircraft missile found in house of resident of Ortoboz area
Residents of Leilek district show what happened to their villages Residents of Leilek district show what happened to their villages
Protocol on delimitation and demarcation of Kyrgyz-Tajik state border signed Protocol on delimitation and demarcation of Kyrgyz-Tajik state border signed
Shokh Iskandarov could be involved in conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border Shokh Iskandarov could be involved in conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
6 May, Thursday
10:34
Border demarcation: Statement of joint commission of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan Border demarcation: Statement of joint commission of Ky...
09:57
Kyrgyzstanis in Geneva urge to pay attention to aggression of Tajikistan
09:46
Members of new Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan. List
09:38
President of Kyrgyzstan appoints Deputy Chairpersons of Cabinet of Ministers
09:29
Artem Novikov appointed First Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers
5 May, Wednesday
17:00
MFA: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights monitors situation at border
15:17
11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
15:13
3,941 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 397 - in serious condition