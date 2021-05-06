10:45
Members of new Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan. List

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, in accordance with Article 4 of the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic on the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic, adopted by a referendum on April 11, signed decrees on appointment of members of the new Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the signed decrees:

  • Taalaibek Omuraliev was appointed the Minister of Defense;
  • Ruslan Kazakbaev — Minister of Foreign Affairs;
  • Asel Chynbaeva — Minister of Justice;
  • Alymkadyr Beishenaliev — Minister of Health and Social Development;
  • Bolotbek Kupeshev — Minister of Education and Science;
  • Kairat Imanaliev — Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy;
  • Boobek Azhikeev — Minister of Emergency Situations;
  • Ulan Niyazbekov — Minister of Internal Affairs;
  • Gulmira Abdralieva — Minister of Transport and Communications;
  • Kubanychbek Turdubaev — Minister of Energy and Industry;
  • Askarbek Dzhanybekov — Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Resources;
  • Almambet Shykmamatov — Minister for Promotion and Protection of Investments;
  • Dinara Kutmanova — Chairwoman of the State Committee for Ecology and Climate;
  • Kamchybek Tashiev — Chairman of the State Committee for National Security.

Earlier, Sadyr Japarov signed another decree, according to which the Government was transformed into the Cabinet of Ministers. Members of the Government are considered as resigned.
link: https://24.kg/english/193028/
views: 121
