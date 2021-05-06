10:45
Artem Novikov appointed First Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers

Artem Novikov has been appointed the First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding decree was signed by the President of the country Sadyr Japarov.

Earlier, Sadyr Japarov signed another decree, according to which the Government was transformed into the Cabinet of Ministers. Members of the Government are considered as resigned.

Artem Novikov was the First Deputy Prime Minister in the Government. He is 34 years old. He was born in Bishkek. His father was a sea captain. In subsequent years, he worked in Kyrgyzstan and the CIS countries and was engaged in business. His mother was a gymnastics coach. He is married and has a daughter.
