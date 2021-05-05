Prime Minister dismisses number of heads of districts in Batken region

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan signed a number of orders on dismissal of officials of Batken region.

Erlan Saparbaev has been relieved of his post as Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region.

Abdymanap Zhakbarov was dismissed. He was the First Deputy Head of Kadamdzhai district.

Akylbek Orozov was relieved of his post as head of Batken district.

Baimurat Bekmuratov was relieved of his post as head of Leilek district.

The Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region Omurbek Suvanaliev was dismissed earlier.

He became the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region in February 2021. Prior to that, he served as the Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic.