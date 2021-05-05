13:25
USD 84.79
EUR 101.79
RUB 1.13
English

Prime Minister dismisses number of heads of districts in Batken region

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan signed a number of orders on dismissal of officials of Batken region.

Erlan Saparbaev has been relieved of his post as Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region.

Abdymanap Zhakbarov was dismissed. He was the First Deputy Head of Kadamdzhai district.

Akylbek Orozov was relieved of his post as head of Batken district.

Baimurat Bekmuratov was relieved of his post as head of Leilek district.

The Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region Omurbek Suvanaliev was dismissed earlier.

He became the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region in February 2021. Prior to that, he served as the Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/192952/
views: 133
Print
Related
Representative of Government in Batken region dismissed
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan dismisses adviser Arzybek Burkanov
Taalai Baiterekov: Heads of IT enterprises were fired for ineffective work
Heads of 5 state-owned enterprises involved in digitalization fired
Bolot Otunbayev relieved of post of Ambassador to USA and Canada
Aizada’s murder: Head of Bishkek Internal Affairs Department dismissed
Seventh-grader gives birth to baby: School principal fired
Madamin Karataev and Nurbolot Usenbaev relieved of their posts
Plenipotentiary Representative of Government in Talas region dismissed
Chief Editor of Kyrgyz Tuusu newspaper relieved of post
Popular
Situation at border. It is planned attack of Tajikistan: see for yourself Situation at border. It is planned attack of Tajikistan: see for yourself
Situation at border: Tajikistan releases 10 hostages Situation at border: Tajikistan releases 10 hostages
Situation at border: Aircraft missile found in house of resident of Ortoboz area Situation at border: Aircraft missile found in house of resident of Ortoboz area
Residents of Leilek district show what happened to their villages Residents of Leilek district show what happened to their villages
5 May, Wednesday
13:04
President's message: Sadyr Japarov voices priorities in foreign policy President's message: Sadyr Japarov voices priorities in...
12:55
President's message: Energy sector and agriculture need reforms
12:44
Sadyr Japarov: Courts and police violate the main value - justice
12:32
President's message: What economic reforms Sadyr Japarov proposes
12:15
Message to people: Sadyr Japarov outlines main current issues