Representative of Government in Batken region dismissed

Omurbek Suvanaliev, the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government of Kyrgyzstan in Batken region, was dismissed. He himself told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the Prime Minister issued an order on his dismissal from the post in connection with appointment to another position.

Suvanaliev also said that he did not know what position he would be offered.

«The Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov called me and said that I was dismissed from my post. I have not yet seen the order, the call is enough. I will go to Osh with my family, I will stay there for a while, and then I will come to Bishkek,» Omurbek Suvanaliev said.

Omurbek Suvanaliev became the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region in February 2021. Prior to that, he was the Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic.