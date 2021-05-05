11:49
USD 84.79
EUR 101.79
RUB 1.13
English

Representative of Government in Batken region dismissed

Omurbek Suvanaliev, the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government of Kyrgyzstan in Batken region, was dismissed. He himself told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the Prime Minister issued an order on his dismissal from the post in connection with appointment to another position.

Suvanaliev also said that he did not know what position he would be offered.

«The Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov called me and said that I was dismissed from my post. I have not yet seen the order, the call is enough. I will go to Osh with my family, I will stay there for a while, and then I will come to Bishkek,» Omurbek Suvanaliev said.

Omurbek Suvanaliev became the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region in February 2021. Prior to that, he was the Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/192940/
views: 124
Print
Related
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan dismisses adviser Arzybek Burkanov
Taalai Baiterekov: Heads of IT enterprises were fired for ineffective work
Heads of 5 state-owned enterprises involved in digitalization fired
Bolot Otunbayev relieved of post of Ambassador to USA and Canada
Aizada’s murder: Head of Bishkek Internal Affairs Department dismissed
Seventh-grader gives birth to baby: School principal fired
Madamin Karataev and Nurbolot Usenbaev relieved of their posts
Plenipotentiary Representative of Government in Talas region dismissed
Chief Editor of Kyrgyz Tuusu newspaper relieved of post
Several officials dismissed from their posts in Batken region
Popular
Situation at border. It is planned attack of Tajikistan: see for yourself Situation at border. It is planned attack of Tajikistan: see for yourself
Situation at border: Tajikistan releases 10 hostages Situation at border: Tajikistan releases 10 hostages
Situation at border: Aircraft missile found in house of resident of Ortoboz area Situation at border: Aircraft missile found in house of resident of Ortoboz area
Residents of Leilek district show what happened to their villages Residents of Leilek district show what happened to their villages
5 May, Wednesday
11:21
CPJ urges to end harassment of journalist Kanat Kanimetov CPJ urges to end harassment of journalist Kanat Kanimet...
11:01
Issue of Kyrgyz in Zherge-Tal district under control of MFA, Interior Ministry
10:51
President of Kyrgyzstan signs new Constitution
10:45
Representative of Government in Batken region dismissed
10:32
Little Italian girl sings song in Kyrgyz from Darak Yry film
4 May, Tuesday
19:47
Corruption at airport: Ksenia Barabash placed under house arrest
18:27
About special status of Batken region. Details