Situation at border: Kyrgyzstan not ratified Rome Statute

Investigation within 12 pre-trial proceedings is being conducted on the conflict at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Deputy Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Turusbek Ishenaliev announced at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on law, order and combating crime.

According to him, the damage caused to local residents is now being calculated.

«Investigative actions are underway. The First Deputy Prosecutor General Nurkamal Nabiev and the Military Prosecutor Sagyndyk Mukashov are at the scene,» Turusbek Ishenaliev said.

He added that Kyrgyzstan had not ratified the Rome Statute treaty, which caused certain difficulties. The Deputy Prosecutor General did not specify what kind of difficulties they are.

Rome Statute The Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court is the treaty that established the International Criminal Court (ICC), according to which the ICC is a permanent international judicial body «empowered to exercise jurisdiction over those responsible for the most serious crimes (genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, crimes of aggression) of concern to the international community.»

The border conflict began on April 28 in the area of Golovnoy water distribution point. Local residents, army units and heavy weapons were involved in it. The parties finally agreed on the armistice and withdrawal of troops only on the evening of May 1.

At least 189 Kyrgyzstanis sought medical help, 36 people died, including children. More than 33,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 16 dead.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that 120 houses and 84 social facilities had been destroyed in Kyrgyz border villages, including two schools, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, four checkpoints, a medical center, a dental center, two pharmacies, a fire station, 27 gas filling stations, 34 retail outlets, five canteens and three banquet halls. Border outposts were also damaged. According to the Tajik side, more than 10 houses have been destroyed by fire in Khoja Alo border village.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan assessed the actions of Tajikistan as military invasion and started pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.