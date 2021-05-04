17:36
Stabbed foreign student dies in hospital

A foreign student, who was stabbed with a knife in Kant town, died in hospital. The National Surgical Center of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the center, the 23-year-old citizen of India died from injuries.

«The victim was admitted to the territorial hospital at 4.20 am on April 27. He was immediately operated on. His diagnosis — stab wound to the abdomen, penetrating wound of the stomach. The next morning, he was transfused a liter of blood. His condition stabilized, and he was transported to the National Surgical Center on April 28. He died on April 30,» the center said.

A 18-year-old local resident stabbed the 23-year-old foreign student with a knife out of jealousy in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. The suspect was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Ata district.
