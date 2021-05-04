Smuggling of fuels and lubricants to Tajikistan continues in Batken region

Smuggling of fuels and lubricants to Tajikistan continue in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Video showing fuel tank trucks was posted by social media users.

According to them, smugglers resumed their activities even before the end of the conflict with the Tajik side.

Answering the question why the carrier is engaged in smuggling, the driver said that he transports diesel fuel to Leilek district, and not to Tajikistan.

The head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev has repeatedly assured the public that transportation of contraband goods, including fuels and lubricants, to Tajikistan has been completely stopped.

The border conflict began on April 28. Local residents, army units and heavy weapons were involved in it. The parties finally agreed on the armistice and withdrawal of troops only on the evening of May 1.

At least 189 Kyrgyzstanis sought medical help, 36 people died, including children. More than 33,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 16 dead.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 107 houses, two schools, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, three checkpoints, ten gas filling stations and eight shops were destroyed in Kyrgyz border villages. Border outposts were also damaged. According to the Tajik side, more than 10 houses have been destroyed by fire in Khoja Alo border village.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan assessed the actions of Tajikistan as military invasion and started pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.