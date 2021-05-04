Vaccination of employees of Embassies accredited in Bishkek starts

As part of the campaign for universal vaccination against coronavirus infection, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, together with the Ministry of Health and Social Development, began vaccination of employees of diplomatic missions of foreign states and international organizations, as well as their family members accredited in Bishkek.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs received the first seven appeals.

All the vaccinated people filled out a consent information sheet, received a doctor’s advice, as well as a vaccine memo. All representatives of the diplomatic corps who have been vaccinated are given a badge with a vaccination card indicating the time and dose of vaccination. In addition, their condition and information about the reaction to the vaccine will be monitored.

Vaccination is carried out at city polyclinics free of charge and is voluntary.

The coronavirus vaccination campaign started in Kyrgyzstan on March 29. The available vaccine will be enough for only 85,000 people, including 75,000 people can get the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, 10,000 — the Russian Sputnik V. Delivery of AstraZeneca vaccine is expected in May-June.