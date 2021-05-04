11:26
USD 84.80
EUR 102.18
RUB 1.13
English

Vaccination of employees of Embassies accredited in Bishkek starts

As part of the campaign for universal vaccination against coronavirus infection, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, together with the Ministry of Health and Social Development, began vaccination of employees of diplomatic missions of foreign states and international organizations, as well as their family members accredited in Bishkek.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs received the first seven appeals.

All the vaccinated people filled out a consent information sheet, received a doctor’s advice, as well as a vaccine memo. All representatives of the diplomatic corps who have been vaccinated are given a badge with a vaccination card indicating the time and dose of vaccination. In addition, their condition and information about the reaction to the vaccine will be monitored.

Vaccination is carried out at city polyclinics free of charge and is voluntary.

The coronavirus vaccination campaign started in Kyrgyzstan on March 29. The available vaccine will be enough for only 85,000 people, including 75,000 people can get the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, 10,000 — the Russian Sputnik V. Delivery of AstraZeneca vaccine is expected in May-June.
link: https://24.kg/english/192788/
views: 134
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan develops online registration system for COVID-19 vaccination
Kyrgyzstan needs about 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccination: About 80 vaccination centers opened in Kyrgyzstan
Eight refrigerated trucks for transportation of vaccine arrive in Kyrgyzstan
SDMK: Muslim can get vaccinated during Ramadan
European Immunization Week kicks off in Kyrgyzstan
Mobile immunization teams start working in Bishkek and Chui region
Everyone can get Sinopharm vaccine. List of vaccination centers in Bishkek
Over 100 Kyrgyzstanis get two doses of coronavirus vaccine
Consumables for AstraZeneca vaccination arrive in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Situation at border. It is planned attack of Tajikistan: see for yourself Situation at border. It is planned attack of Tajikistan: see for yourself
Situation at border: Death toll grows to 31 in Kyrgyzstan Situation at border: Death toll grows to 31 in Kyrgyzstan
Situation at border: Tajikistan releases 10 hostages Situation at border: Tajikistan releases 10 hostages
Kamchybek Tashiev tells about results of meeting with Tajik side Kamchybek Tashiev tells about results of meeting with Tajik side
4 May, Tuesday
11:17
Mudflow hits Suusamyr - Talas - Taraz highway Mudflow hits Suusamyr - Talas - Taraz highway
11:07
Activists of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan speak up against provocations
10:42
HRW: Proposed legal changes threaten political dissent in Kyrgyzstan
10:12
Situation at border: Group of sappers neutralizes unexploded ordnance
10:01
Vaccination of employees of Embassies accredited in Bishkek starts
3 May, Monday
18:29
Almaz Ibragimov appointed Advisor to President on pro bono basis
18:14
Situation at border: Education in traditional format to be resumed by May 7
18:00
Batken tragedy: Families of killed and injured to get compensation
17:30
Photo of the day. Tired Kyrgyz border guards fall asleep in combat vehicle