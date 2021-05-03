15:36
Six children left without parental care returned from Russia to Kyrgyzstan

Six children who were left without parental care have been returned from Russia to Kyrgyzstan. The First Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Aliza Soltonbekova announced at a briefing.

According to her, these are four girls and two boys between the ages of two and five.

«They are in the baby orphanage in Bishkek. Social workers are looking for relatives,» she said.

Aliza Soltonbekova reminded that 79 children had been also repatriated from Iraq this year. Work on reunification of families continues.
