Situation at border: Kyrgyzstanis hold protest in London

Kyrgyzstanis living and working in the UK hold a protest in front of the Embassy of Tajikistan in London.

They hold banners, saying: «Rahmon killer», «Rahmon killed 12-year-old Madina». They accuse Tajikistan of invading the territory of Kyrgyzstan and shooting at civilians. They demand from the authorities of the Republic of Tajikistan to compensate for the damage, and to make the process of delimitation and demarcation of borders open.

The border conflict began on April 28. Local residents, army units and heavy weapons were involved in it. The parties finally agreed on the armistice and withdrawal of troops only on the evening of May 1.

At least 183 Kyrgyzstanis sought medical help, 36 people died, including children. More than 33,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 16 dead.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 78 houses, two schools, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, three checkpoints, ten gas filling stations and eight shops were destroyed in Kyrgyz border villages. Border outposts were also damaged. According to the Tajik side, more than 10 houses have been destroyed by fire in Khoja Alo border village.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan began pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.