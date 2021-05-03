15:36
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to describe 112 kilometers of land by May 9

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will describe 112 kilometers of land by May 9. The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev stated in Maksat village.

According to him, the parties came to a common opinion on several land plots.

«We have given 112 kilometers to describe. It should be finished by May 9. Then the presidents will sign and we will demarcate. Your village is not included in this section, only Kulundu so far,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

The border conflict began on April 28. Local residents, army units and heavy weapons were involved in it. The parties finally agreed on the armistice and withdrawal of troops only on the evening of May 1.

At least 183 Kyrgyzstanis sought medical help, 36 people died, including children. More than 33,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 10 dead.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 78 houses, two schools, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, three checkpoints, ten gas filling stations and eight shops were destroyed in Kyrgyz border villages. Border outposts were also damaged. According to the Tajik side, more than 10 houses have been destroyed by fire in Khoja Alo border village.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan began pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
