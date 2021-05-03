14:02
USD 84.80
EUR 102.57
RUB 1.13
English

Situation at border: One more victim dies

Another victim of the conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border has died. The First Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Aliza Soltonbekova announced at a briefing.

According to her, this is a resident of Maksat village, 61. The information came during the briefing. In total, 35 people have died as a result of the conflict.

The border conflict began on April 28. Local residents, army units and heavy weapons were involved in it. The parties finally agreed on the armistice and withdrawal of troops only on the evening of May 1.

At least 183 Kyrgyzstanis sought medical help, 35 people have died, including a child. More than 33,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 16 dead.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 78 houses, two schools, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, three checkpoints, ten gas filling stations and eight shops were destroyed in Kyrgyz border villages. Border outposts were also damaged. According to the Tajik side, more than 10 houses have been destroyed by fire in Khoja Alo border village.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan began pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/192680/
views: 150
Print
Related
Tajikistan discloses no official data on killed, media report 16
Batken tragedy: Over 650 Kyrgyzstanis come to donate blood
Kyrgyzstanis hold rallies in support of Batken abroad
Situation at border: Number of injured grows to 183
Kamchybek Tashiev: Kyrgyzstan will keep the lands it owned before conflict
Border conflict: Prosecutor General's Office calls happened aggressive war
Situation at border: Batken residents show trenches dug by Tajik side
Situation at border: Withdrawal of troops and weapons completed
Situation at border: Number of injured grows to 179
Batken tragedy: Kyrgyzstanis picket in Germany
Popular
Situation at border. It is planned attack of Tajikistan: see for yourself Situation at border. It is planned attack of Tajikistan: see for yourself
Border incident: Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree to cease fire Border incident: Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree to cease fire
Situation at border: Death toll grows to 31 in Kyrgyzstan Situation at border: Death toll grows to 31 in Kyrgyzstan
Situation at border: Tajikistan releases 10 hostages Situation at border: Tajikistan releases 10 hostages
3 May, Monday
13:03
3,805 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 448 - in serious condition 3,805 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 448 -...
12:58
Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
12:55
Three patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
12:50
277 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 96,337 in total
12:47
Situation at border: One more victim dies