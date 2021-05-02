Residents of Leilek district show what happened to their villages

Situation in Arka village, Leilek district of Batken region is stable. Video was posted on Facebook by a journalist Aktilek Gulzhigit kyzy.

The footage shows a man putting the flag of Kyrgyzstan on the roof of a destroyed store.

It was reported yesterday that Tajik servicemen opened fire at houses of Kyrgyzstanis in Arka area. The villagers were evacuated earlier.

A reader sent 24.kg news agency a video of what International village located in the border area looks like today. The footage shows burnt-out shops, houses without roofs.

The border conflict took place on April 28.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night. However, shooting continued in some places. Yesterday the parties made the second attempt to reach an agreement peacefully and declared a ceasefire.

At least 178 victims sought medical help, 34 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan.

More than 33,000 people were evacuated from the conflict zone.

May 1-2, 2021 were declared the Days of National Mourning in the Kyrgyz Republic.