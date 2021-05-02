13:32
Situation at border: Over 33,000 people evacuated from conflict zone

At least 33,388 people have been evacuated from seven villages in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. First Deputy Minister of Health Aliza Soltonbekova announced at a press conference.

According to her, 14,246 of them are adults, 19,142 are children. They are being provided with the necessary help and support.

The number of victims in the conflict zone on the border with Tajikistan reportedly increased to 178 people.

The border conflict took place on April 28.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night. However, shooting continued in some places. Yesterday the parties made the second attempt to reach an agreement peacefully and declared a ceasefire.

At least 178 victims sought medical help, 34 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan.

May 1-2, 2021 were declared the Days of National Mourning in the Kyrgyz Republic.
