Situation at border: Number of injured grows to 178 people

Number of injured in the conflict zone on the border with Tajikistan has grown to 178 people. First Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Aliza Soltonbekova announced at a press conference.

According to her, one of the injured is a medical worker. The paramedic of Batken Family Medicine Center was admitted on April 19 with a closed craniocerebral injury and concussion.

«Eight more victims were also transported to Bishkek yesterday. In total, 56 people continue to receive treatment in the capital: 35 — at the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics, 12 — at the National Hospital, 9 — at the National Surgical Center,» Aliza Soltonbekova said.

The injured Kyrgyzstanis mostly have gunshot and shrapnel wounds.

Condition of one of the patients transported to Bishkek is assessed as extremely grave, six people are in grave condition.

The border conflict took place on April 28.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night. However, shooting continued in some places. Yesterday the parties made the second attempt to reach an agreement peacefully and declared a ceasefire.

At least 178 victims sought medical help, 34 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan.

More than 27,000 people were evacuated from the conflict zone.

May 1-2, 2021 were declared the Days of National Mourning in the Kyrgyz Republic.