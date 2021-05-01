22:17
USD 84.80
EUR 102.57
RUB 1.13
English

Sergei Lavrov talks with Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan

Telephone talks were held today between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergei Lavrov and the heads of Foreign Affairs Ministries of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev and Tajikistan Sirojiddin Aslov on the initiative of the Russian side. The diplomatic mission of the Russian Federation in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Russia welcomes the agreements reached by the parties to resolve the conflict exclusively within a political and diplomatic channel. The Russian Federation is ready to further assist this process within the framework of strategic partnership with the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan.

Statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry says: «Moscow expresses hope that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will strictly adhere to their commitments to stabilize the situation on the border and restore an atmosphere of good neighborliness.»

Earlier, the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security reported that the Tajik side had stopped shooting and situation on the border was characterized as relatively stable.

Movement of vehicles along Osh — Isfana road, running through Zhaka — Oruk section, resumed.

As a result of the conflict, 173 victims sought medical help, 34 people died, including a child.

May 1-2 were declared the Days of Mourning in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/192548/
views: 80
Print
Related
Situation at border: Tajikistan releases 10 hostages
Situation at border: Russia ready to assist in settlement of conflict
Situation at border: 173 people injured, 34 killed
Situation at border: Parties agree to ceasefire again
Expert: Resolution of conflict from position of strength is unacceptable
Foreign Affairs Ministry asks UN to assist in recovery of Batken
Resolving of conflict is possible only in language of diplomacy - expert
Situation at border. It is planned attack of Tajikistan: see for yourself
Situation at border: 500 people hold protest at Government House in Bishkek
Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon talk over the phone again
Popular
Resident of Chui region stabs foreigner with knife out of jealousy Resident of Chui region stabs foreigner with knife out of jealousy
Border incident: Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree to cease fire Border incident: Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree to cease fire
Kamchybek Tashiev tells about results of meeting with Tajik side Kamchybek Tashiev tells about results of meeting with Tajik side
Situation at border: Death toll grows to 31 in Kyrgyzstan Situation at border: Death toll grows to 31 in Kyrgyzstan
1 May, Saturday
22:08
Situation at border: Tajikistan releases 10 hostages Situation at border: Tajikistan releases 10 hostages
21:53
Sergei Lavrov talks with Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
20:12
Situation at border: Russia ready to assist in settlement of conflict
20:04
Situation at border: 173 people injured, 34 killed
19:49
Situation at border: Parties agree to ceasefire again