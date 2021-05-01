Sergei Lavrov talks with Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan

Telephone talks were held today between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergei Lavrov and the heads of Foreign Affairs Ministries of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev and Tajikistan Sirojiddin Aslov on the initiative of the Russian side. The diplomatic mission of the Russian Federation in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Russia welcomes the agreements reached by the parties to resolve the conflict exclusively within a political and diplomatic channel. The Russian Federation is ready to further assist this process within the framework of strategic partnership with the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan.

Statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry says: «Moscow expresses hope that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will strictly adhere to their commitments to stabilize the situation on the border and restore an atmosphere of good neighborliness.»

Earlier, the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security reported that the Tajik side had stopped shooting and situation on the border was characterized as relatively stable.

Movement of vehicles along Osh — Isfana road, running through Zhaka — Oruk section, resumed.

As a result of the conflict, 173 victims sought medical help, 34 people died, including a child.

May 1-2 were declared the Days of Mourning in Kyrgyzstan.