The President of the transition period of Burkina Faso, Ibrahim Traore, presented the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Lavrov, with the highest state award of the republic. RBK reports.

The highest state award of Burkina Faso is the Order of the Stallion (until 2017 — the National Order of Burkina Faso). It is awarded for outstanding achievements in civil and military service, including to foreign citizens.