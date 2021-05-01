20:47
USD 84.80
EUR 102.57
RUB 1.13
English

Expert: Resolution of conflict from position of strength is unacceptable

Russian analyst Nikita Mendkovich, commenting on the armed confrontation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border to 24.kg news agency, said that there could not be a military solution to this conflict.

According to him, it would be dishonest to aggravate the situation even more and bring it to war, first of all, in relation to one’s own people. This applies to both Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

«These moments cannot be regulated in other way. Indeed, escalation over this entire period has taken on the most acute form, and if the parties cannot agree on their own, then you can always resort to Russia’s help. I am sure that Moscow will not refuse to provide the site as a peacekeeping force of the CSTO,» Nikita Mendkovich said.

I cannot vouch for the position of Dushanbe, but solution of the border problem from a position of strength is simply unacceptable for this situation.

Nikita Mendkovich

It is worth reminding that the protesters in front of the Government House in Bishkek demanded to give them weapons to protect the borders in Batken region.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night. However, shooting can still be heard in some places.

At least 163 victims sought medical help, 33 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

May 1-2, 2021 were declared the Days of National Mourning in the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/192532/
views: 146
Print
Related
Situation at border: Russia ready to assist in settlement of conflict
Situation at border: 173 people injured, 34 killed
Situation at border: Parties agree to ceasefire again
Foreign Affairs Ministry asks UN to assist in recovery of Batken
Resolving of conflict is possible only in language of diplomacy - expert
Situation at border. It is planned attack of Tajikistan: see for yourself
Situation at border: 500 people hold protest at Government House in Bishkek
Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon talk over the phone again
Situation at border: Tajikistan violates ceasefire agreement
Situation at border: Number of injured reaches 163
Popular
Resident of Chui region stabs foreigner with knife out of jealousy Resident of Chui region stabs foreigner with knife out of jealousy
Border incident: Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree to cease fire Border incident: Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree to cease fire
Kamchybek Tashiev tells about results of meeting with Tajik side Kamchybek Tashiev tells about results of meeting with Tajik side
Situation at border: Death toll grows to 31 in Kyrgyzstan Situation at border: Death toll grows to 31 in Kyrgyzstan
1 May, Saturday
20:12
Situation at border: Russia ready to assist in settlement of conflict Situation at border: Russia ready to assist in settleme...
20:04
Situation at border: 173 people injured, 34 killed
19:49
Situation at border: Parties agree to ceasefire again
19:38
Expert: Resolution of conflict from position of strength is unacceptable
19:28
Foreign Affairs Ministry asks UN to assist in recovery of Batken