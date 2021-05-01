Expert: Resolution of conflict from position of strength is unacceptable

Russian analyst Nikita Mendkovich, commenting on the armed confrontation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border to 24.kg news agency, said that there could not be a military solution to this conflict.

According to him, it would be dishonest to aggravate the situation even more and bring it to war, first of all, in relation to one’s own people. This applies to both Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

«These moments cannot be regulated in other way. Indeed, escalation over this entire period has taken on the most acute form, and if the parties cannot agree on their own, then you can always resort to Russia’s help. I am sure that Moscow will not refuse to provide the site as a peacekeeping force of the CSTO,» Nikita Mendkovich said.

I cannot vouch for the position of Dushanbe, but solution of the border problem from a position of strength is simply unacceptable for this situation. Nikita Mendkovich

It is worth reminding that the protesters in front of the Government House in Bishkek demanded to give them weapons to protect the borders in Batken region.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night. However, shooting can still be heard in some places.

At least 163 victims sought medical help, 33 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

May 1-2, 2021 were declared the Days of National Mourning in the Kyrgyz Republic.