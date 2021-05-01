16:09
USD 84.80
EUR 102.57
RUB 1.13
English

Situation at border: Tajikistan violates ceasefire agreement

As of 15.00, the situation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border continues to be tense. The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) informed 24.kg news agency.

In violation of bilateral agreements on withdrawal of additional forces and machinery from the border to their places of permanent deployment, the neighboring side continues to draw up troops and heavy military machinery to the border line with Kyrgyzstan.

The Tajik side periodically fires at passing vehicles in the area of Kok-Tash settlement in Batken region.

Colonel Ularbek Sharsheev, First Deputy Chairman — Director of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security, left for Tajikistan for negotiations.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

At least 163 victims sought medical help, 33 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

May 1-2, 2021 were declared the Days of National Mourning in the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/192495/
views: 144
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon talk over the phone again
Situation at border: Number of injured reaches 163
Situation at border: Health Minister announces two more deaths
Tajik military fire at residential buildings in Arka village
Border conflict: Military machinery is moving on territory of Tajikistan
Batken tragedy: HRW calls on to investigate civilian casualties
Situation at border: Osh – Isfana road blocked again
Border conflict: Shooting resumes in Leilek district
Prime Minister instructs to ensure uninterrupted supply of products to Batken
Bishkek City Hall sends over 100 tons of food products to Batken
Popular
Resident of Chui region stabs foreigner with knife out of jealousy Resident of Chui region stabs foreigner with knife out of jealousy
Border incident: Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree to cease fire Border incident: Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree to cease fire
Kamchybek Tashiev tells about results of meeting with Tajik side Kamchybek Tashiev tells about results of meeting with Tajik side
Situation at border: Death toll grows to 31 in Kyrgyzstan Situation at border: Death toll grows to 31 in Kyrgyzstan
1 May, Saturday
16:06
Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon talk over the phone again Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon talk over the phone ag...
15:42
Situation at border: Tajikistan violates ceasefire agreement
14:28
Situation at border: Number of injured reaches 163
14:21
Eight more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
14:16
3,688 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 434 - in serious condition