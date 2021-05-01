Situation at border: Tajikistan violates ceasefire agreement

As of 15.00, the situation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border continues to be tense. The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) informed 24.kg news agency.

In violation of bilateral agreements on withdrawal of additional forces and machinery from the border to their places of permanent deployment, the neighboring side continues to draw up troops and heavy military machinery to the border line with Kyrgyzstan.

The Tajik side periodically fires at passing vehicles in the area of Kok-Tash settlement in Batken region.

Colonel Ularbek Sharsheev, First Deputy Chairman — Director of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security, left for Tajikistan for negotiations.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

At least 163 victims sought medical help, 33 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

May 1-2, 2021 were declared the Days of National Mourning in the Kyrgyz Republic.