Border conflict: Shooting resumes in Leilek district

Shooting resumed in Dostuk village of Leilek district. Local residents told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, there are wounded.

«One soldier was wounded in the leg. He was taken to the district hospital. I am heading for a neighboring village to bring medicines there and take medical workers,» Tamara Momunova, an employee of the local hospital, told.

The Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region Omurbek Suvanaliev said earlier that the military of Tajikistan left the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

«I don’t know if they are Tajik soldiers or their civilians, but arsons continue. Something burned at night. We saw heavy smoke at two houses. They rob and then set fire to houses. Our soldiers are still outside the village. We cannot return to Maksat,» Burul Kudaiberdieva said.

Kyrgyz Maksat village was captured by Tajikistan on April 29. Residents were urgently forced to leave their homes.

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 154 victims sought medical help, 31 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

May 1-2, 2021 were declared the Days of National Mourning in the Kyrgyz Republic.