Situation at border: Over 10,000 people evacuated from conflict zone

At least 10,215 people have been evacuated from Leilek and Batken regions of Kyrgyzstan as of 16.30. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Residents of Ak-Sai, Kyzyl-Zhol and Kevit villages were evacuated to safe places. At least 13 units of special machinery and 156 employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were involved in it. Some 60 sprinters from the district Civil Protection Service were used.

1,409 people were evacuated from Batken district to hotels and schools of Batken, from Leilek district — 159 people were transported to boarding schools in Isfana, and 8,647 people were accommodated in the houses of relatives.

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 134 victims sought medical help, 13 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan. According to the Tajik side, more than 150 people were injured and 7 were killed there.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.