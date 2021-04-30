Kamchybek Tashiev tells about results of meeting with Tajik side

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev returned from negotiations with the Tajik side, in which he himself, the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region Omurbek Suvanaliev and the head of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security Ularbek Sharsheev took part.

According to him, the meeting took place on neutral territory, at Kyzyl-Bel checkpoint. Tajikistan was represented by the head of the State Committee for National Security, the governor of Sughd region, a representative of the Border Troops.

Related news Border situation stabilizes, controlled by President

Kamchybek Tashiev clarified that they decided to withdraw all troops from the line of state borders, Kyrgyzstan — to Batken, Tajikistan — further away.

«In the next few days, we will definitely solve the problems of state borders, carry out demarcation and delimitation, and immediately install the fence with wire. Tajikistan asked to open a corridor to Vorukh and connect electricity in the enclave. But we decided to discuss this issue again,» Kaktus quotes Kamchybek Tashiev as saying.

«I can’t tell everything so far. We will prepare a press release. In addition, in the next few hours, the border guards of Tajikistan will open the road to Kok-Tash (Batken district). They will also leave the territory of Kyrgyzstan. In order not to repeat this in the future, a commission was created, which includes the deputy plenipotentiary, the head of the border service Ularbek Sharsheev, the head of the Department of the State Committee for National Security for Batken region and one more official, they will discuss the current problems,» the head of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic informed.

Kamchybek Tashiev promised that all burnt houses will be rebuilt with the help of the state or the Tajik side.

«I promise you that I will not cede a single meter of strategically important land. But keep in mind that there will be no demarcation without exchange of land,» he said.

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 134 victims sought medical help, 13 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan. According to the Tajik side, more than 150 people were injured and 7 were killed there.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic, 10 residential buildings burned down in Maksat village, Leilek district, and two — in Kulundu. One secondary school also burned down. Nine residential buildings, 10 gas filling stations, 2 restaurants, 8 shops, REMI casino, a border post and a fire and rescue unit of the Ministry of Emergencies burned down in Batken district.