Border situation stabilizes, controlled by President

Situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan has stabilized and is under the control of the President Sadyr Japarov. Press service of the head of state reported.

A working group headed by the First Deputy Prime Minister Artem Novikov is in Batken region. It has taken a number of measures to resolve the conflict. The commissions created on the initiative of the governments of the two countries for settlement of the armed conflict in the border areas, having discussed the causes and consequences of the incident, signed a statement on the end of the armed conflict, withdrawal of personnel and military equipment to the places of their permanent deployment.

Measures are being taken to prevent escalation of tension on the state border. Press service of the President

«The incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border in Batken region demonstrated the solidarity of the Kyrgyzstanis, patriotism and desire of our citizens to help in regulation of the conflict through their presence. Over the past day, many citizens of Kyrgyzstan have expressed a desire to go to the border area and provide all possible assistance in resolving the conflict,» the statement says.

The Executive Office of the President believes that there is no need now to send volunteers to the border area. Citizens of Kyrgyzstan should entrust this work to the relevant state bodies, whose representatives are at the epicenter of events.

«The hotbed of tension has been extinguished, the situation has been resolved during the negotiations. The government working group continues its work. All aid, medicines, food are delivered to Batken region without delay,» the press service reported.

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 134 victims sought medical help, 13 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan. According to the Tajik side, more than 150 people were injured and 7 were killed there.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.