Government opens aid headquarters for Batken residents

Government of Kyrgyzstan opened a headquarters in Bishkek for assistance to victims of the incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Aliza Soltonbekova announced at a briefing.

According to her, it is located in the Sports Palace in the capital.

«If citizens want to provide assistance, they can come there or call: 0558988888, 0705151300,» Aliza Soltonbekova told.

According to her, 1,522 citizens have been resettled from the conflict zone, including 1,078 children.

Aliza Soltonbekova added that to date there are enough medicines, dressings, blood and its components in healthcare institutions. «But if someone wants to donate blood for the victims, they can make it in the Blood Centers,» she said.

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 134 victims sought medical help, 13 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan. According to the Tajik side, more than 150 people were injured and 7 were killed there.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.
