Government’s Office to transfer one-day salary to help Batken residents

Officials of the Executive Office of the Government of Kyrgyzstan will donate their one-day salary to help residents of Batken region who suffered as a result of the armed clash on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The Red Crescent and civic activists also collect aid for the victims.

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 134 victims sought medical help, 13 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan. According to the Tajik side, more than 150 people were injured and 7 were killed there.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.
