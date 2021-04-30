Situation at border: Occasional shooting registered in border areas

Occasional shooting is registered in the border areas of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region reported.

According to it, military and security services are taking control of the situation.

At least 13,500 people were evacuated from the border areas of Leilek district. About 7,093 people were resettled from Batken to the region. Citizens are provided with comprehensive support.

At least 17 houses have been burned down in Kok-Terek village of Batken region. In addition, houses and gas filling stations have been burned down in Sada, Maksat villages of Kulundu rural area, in Zhashtyk, Borborduk, Arka villages of Zhany-Zher rural municipality.

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 134 victims sought medical help, 13 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan. According to the Tajik side, more than 150 people were injured and 7 were killed there.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.