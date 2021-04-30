12:22
Situation at border: Negotiations to stabilize situation continue

Following instructions of the heads of state of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan for early settlement of the armed conflict in border areas of Batken region of the Kyrgyz Republic and Sughd region of the Republic of Tajikistan, a working meeting of representatives of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan was held at Kyzyl-Bel (KR) — Guliston (RT) checkpoint within the framework of the agreements reached by the Foreign Ministers of both countries.

During the meeting, the parties, based on good-neighborly relations and previously adopted interstate agreements, came to a mutual agreement on the following issues:

  • Cessation of hostilities in the border areas of Batken region of the Kyrgyz Republic and Sughd region of the Republic of Tajikistan from 19.30 on April 29, Bishkek time (from 18.30 on April 29, Dushanbe time);
  • Withdrawal of troops and military equipment from the border areas of Batken region of the Kyrgyz Republic and Sughd region of the Republic of Tajikistan to the places of their permanent deployment;
  • Continuation of the negotiation process to stabilize the situation in the border areas of Batken region of the Kyrgyz Republic and Sughd region of the Republic of Tajikistan;
  • Creation of a joint working group from among the employees of law enforcement agencies and the executive authorities of the two countries in order to implement the planned measures and create appropriate stabilizing conditions for further fruitful negotiation process in the interests of the two friendly peoples and states.

Following the meeting, the parties adopted a corresponding joint statement and signed a protocol.

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 134 victims sought medical help, 13 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan. According to the Tajik side, more than 150 people were injured and 7 were killed there.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.
