Situation at border: Shooting completely stopped

Shooting on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border completely stopped, but the situation is described as difficult. Omurbek Suvanaliev, Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the local authorities started calculating the damage. «I cannot voice any specific figures yet. We have just started an audit: how many houses have been burned down, what damage have been caused,» Omurbek Suvanaliev told.

I would describe the current situation in Batken as post-war. Omurbek Suvanaliev

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 134 victims sought medical help, 13 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan. According to the Tajik side, more than 150 people were injured and 7 were killed there.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.