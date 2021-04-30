10:51
USD 84.80
EUR 102.74
RUB 1.14
English

Internal Affairs Department of Batken: Situation remains tense

Situation in the areas near the Kyrgyz-Tajik border remains tense. The Department of Internal Affairs of Batken region informed 24.kg news agency.

«By the morning of April 30, the situation in Batken region has stabilized and the shooting was stopped. Residents of Kulundu, Internatsional, Eski-Oochu, Maksat, Zhashtyk, Central Dostuk, Arka-2 villages in Leilek district were previously evacuated by police officers to a safe place. The situation in the border areas currently remains tense. Police officers are working hard to ensure safety of local residents and prevent escalation of the conflict,» the Internal Affairs Department said.

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 134 victims sought medical help, 13 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan. According to the Tajik side, more than 150 people were injured and 7 were killed there.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/192250/
views: 58
Print
Related
CSTO: Border conflict must be resolved peacefully
Situation at border: UN expresses concern
Situation at border: Tajikistan reports seven victims
Situation at border: 13 people killed
Situation at border: Kazakhstan expresses concern, offers assistance
Border conflict: Situation is stable, but with elements of tension
Border conflict: Number of victims grows to 124 people
Situation at border: Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan make joint statement
Border conflict: Number of victims grows to 46
Border conflict: Heads of Government of two countries hold talks
Popular
India at epicenter of coronavirus storm: Bodies burned in parks, on sidewalks India at epicenter of coronavirus storm: Bodies burned in parks, on sidewalks
Sadyr Japarov at ESCAP meeting: Kyrgyzstan needs investors Sadyr Japarov at ESCAP meeting: Kyrgyzstan needs investors
Ala-Buka residents oppose transfer of land to Uzbekistan Ala-Buka residents oppose transfer of land to Uzbekistan
Kyrgyzstan becomes largest importer of Russian gasoline in EAEU in March Kyrgyzstan becomes largest importer of Russian gasoline in EAEU in March
30 April, Friday
10:43
CSTO: Border conflict must be resolved peacefully CSTO: Border conflict must be resolved peacefully
10:38
Internal Affairs Department of Batken: Situation remains tense
10:14
Situation at border: UN expresses concern
10:04
National Bank conducts largest intervention since beginning of 2021
09:44
Situation at border: Tajikistan reports seven victims