Internal Affairs Department of Batken: Situation remains tense

Situation in the areas near the Kyrgyz-Tajik border remains tense. The Department of Internal Affairs of Batken region informed 24.kg news agency.

«By the morning of April 30, the situation in Batken region has stabilized and the shooting was stopped. Residents of Kulundu, Internatsional, Eski-Oochu, Maksat, Zhashtyk, Central Dostuk, Arka-2 villages in Leilek district were previously evacuated by police officers to a safe place. The situation in the border areas currently remains tense. Police officers are working hard to ensure safety of local residents and prevent escalation of the conflict,» the Internal Affairs Department said.

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 134 victims sought medical help, 13 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan. According to the Tajik side, more than 150 people were injured and 7 were killed there.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.