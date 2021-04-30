10:51
Border conflict: Situation is stable, but with elements of tension

Fire at the epicenter of the conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border has been completely stopped. The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

In general, the situation remains stable, but with elements of tension. Single shots were registered at night in some districts.

Another border incident began on April 28 after the Tajik side started to install CCTV cameras on an electric pole near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Local residents demanded to remove the equipment. After a verbal skirmish, the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

In total, 124 victims sought medical help, three people were killed, including a child.

It was announced that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.
