Border conflict: Number of victims grows to 46

As of 22.30, the number of victims of the incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border reached 46 people. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

One of them is treated outpatiently, another died. «The rest with gunshot wounds and injuries to various parts of the body were hospitalized to the health care institutions of Batken region,» the ministry noted.

Another border incident began on April 28 after the Tajik side started to install CCTV cameras on an electric pole near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Local residents demanded to remove the equipment. After a verbal skirmish, the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

In total, 31 victims sought medical help, one person was killed.

It was announced tonight that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.
