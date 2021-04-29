00:08
Border conflict: Heads of Government of two countries hold talks

Heads of Government of two countries discussed situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border during an unscheduled bilateral meeting.

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov and the head of the Government of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda expressed their full readiness to resolve the conflict situation on the border of the two republics as soon as possible through negotiations.

The Heads of Government unanimously believe that use of force is unacceptable in resolving border issues, and voiced the need to take urgent measures to prevent further escalation of the conflict.

Another border incident began on April 28 after the Tajik side started to install CCTV cameras on an electric pole near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Local residents demanded to remove the equipment. After a verbal skirmish, the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

In total, 31 victims sought medical help, one person was killed.

It was announced tonight that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/192194/
views: 122
