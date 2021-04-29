Sadyr Japarov calls on Kyrgyzstanis to stay calm

«I call on all residents of Kyrgyzstan, primarily political forces and the media, to stay calm, not to succumb to provocations, not to incite hostility and discord,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said on his official Facebook page.

According to him, those who are trying to fuel the conflict from the inside are dangerous now.

«We will always find a common language with our Tajik brothers and will resolve all issues only if we respect and take into account good neighborly interests and harmony in our ancient land. I call on all internal political forces to restrain themselves at such a difficult moment for the country,» the head of state concluded.

Кыргызстандын бардык жашоочуларын, биринчи кезекте саясий күчтөрдү жана жалпыга маалымдоо каражаттарын сабырдуулукка,... Опубликовано Садыром Жапаровым Четверг, 29 апреля 2021 г.

Another border incident began on April 28 after the Tajik side started to install CCTV cameras on an electric pole near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Local residents demanded to remove the equipment. After a verbal skirmish, the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

A 30-year-old resident of Kok-Tash village of Batken region suffered a gunshot wound to his right eye. His condition is assessed as serious. In total, 17 victims sought medical help, one person was killed.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.