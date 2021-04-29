Checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be temporarily closed

Checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border will be closed from May 1 to May 4. Press service of the State Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Torugart and Irkeshtam checkpoints will be closed for movement of goods on the initiative of the Chinese side in connection with celebration of Labor Day.

The checkpoints will resume work on May 5.

Torugart-Avtodorozhny and Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny operate according to a special algorithm that provides only for the movement of goods from the People’s Republic of China to the Kyrgyz Republic.