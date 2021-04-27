20:08
Kyrgyzstan hands over fraud suspect to China

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan has considered and granted the request of the Ministry of Public Security of the People’s Republic of China to extradite Yang Yanghui, a Chinese citizen, for prosecution for economic fraud. Press service of the main supervisory body of the country reported.

«In February 2021, the person on the international wanted list was detained by employees of the Service for Countering Extremism and Illegal Migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs together with employees of the National Central Bureau of Interpol of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Chui region,» the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

The State Service for Punishment Execution under the Ministry of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic was entrusted with transfer of the detainee to the Chinese side. The person was handed over to the competent authorities of China at Torugart-Avtodorozhniy border post on April 23.
