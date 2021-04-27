17:06
Customs Service to introduce Sanarip Tamga system at all checkpoints

The Customs Service will introduce Sanarip Tamga system at all checkpoints in Kyrgyzstan by the end of the year. Press service of the state agency reported.

The innovative project has been operating in test mode at Dostuk checkpoint since December 11, 2020.

A new portal of preliminary informing is being developed, which will allow participants of foreign economic activity to provide information about goods and vehicles before arrival in the customs territory of Kyrgyzstan.

It is also planned to introduce a portal for exchange of preliminary information between the state regulatory authorities for operational decision-making in relation to transported goods based on «one stop» principle.
