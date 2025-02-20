10:43
USD 87.45
EUR 91.29
RUB 0.95
English

Chairman of Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan relieved of his post

The Chairman of the Customs Service under the Ministry of Finance, Samat Isabekov, has been relieved of his post due to transfer to another job. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The decision was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Samat Isabekov is a major general of the Customs Service. He headed the State Customs Service from June to October 2021, then was reappointed in January 2022.

Photo Almaz Saliev

Almaz Saliev has been appointed the new Chairman of the State Customs Service of the Kyrgyz Republic. Previously, he held the position of Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Service.
link: https://24.kg/english/320504/
views: 120
Print
Related
Tax revenue plan for 2025 for Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan increased
Ak-Maral resort in Issyk-Kul region transferred to Customs Service
Revenues of Tax, Customs Services amount to 144 billion soms for six months
Customs duties will reach record levels in 2023 - Sadyr Japarov
50 Customs Service employees fired for ties to Kamchi Kolbaev, Raiym Matraimov
Ex-Deputy Chairman of Customs Service detained in Kyrgyzstan
Customs Service Alley appears in Bishkek
Cabinet changes symbols of Customs Service due to similarity with NATO flag
Head of Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan ready to dissolve Customs Service
Son of Moldomusa Kongantiev appointed First Deputy Head of Customs Service
Popular
Asian Development Bank to allocate $222 million to Kyrgyzstan Asian Development Bank to allocate $222 million to Kyrgyzstan
ADB to provide loan for water supply in villages of Naryn region ADB to provide loan for water supply in villages of Naryn region
SDMK announces start date of holy month of Ramadan SDMK announces start date of holy month of Ramadan
Kyrgyzstan’s team takes third place at CAFA Women's Futsal Championship Kyrgyzstan’s team takes third place at CAFA Women's Futsal Championship
20 February, Thursday
10:28
President signs amendments to Election Law: What is new for candidates President signs amendments to Election Law: What is new...
10:15
Russian MFA opposes introduction of visa regime with Central Asian countries
10:04
Import of strong alcoholic beverages from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increases
09:59
Chairman of Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan relieved of his post
19 February, Wednesday
20:09
Four billion soms allocated for concessional loans to Kyrgyz farmers
19:59
Fire breaks out at TSUM-2 shopping center in Bishkek
19:53
Kyrgyzstan and South Korea discuss creation of intelligent logistics hub
19:27
Hotel in Osh owned by Matraimov transferred to Education Department
17:33
Teenager driving Niva hits child in Bishkek