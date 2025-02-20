Chairman of Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan relieved of his post

The Chairman of the Customs Service under the Ministry of Finance, Samat Isabekov, has been relieved of his post due to transfer to another job. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The decision was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Samat Isabekov is a major general of the Customs Service. He headed the State Customs Service from June to October 2021, then was reappointed in January 2022.

Photo Almaz Saliev

Almaz Saliev has been appointed the new Chairman of the State Customs Service of the Kyrgyz Republic. Previously, he held the position of Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Service.