Kyrgyzstan’s Customs Service collects 88 billion soms since beginning of year

The Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan has collected 88 billion soms in revenues since the start of the year, the agency’s press service reported.

According to the data, with a target set at 86 billion soms, actual collections exceeded the plan by 2 billion soms (102.4 percent). Compared to the same period in 2024, revenues increased by 7.7 billion soms, reflecting a growth rate of 109.6 percent.

The Customs Service noted that the key driver of this growth was the introduction of digital technologies, which helped improve administration quality, standardize and streamline internal processes, and ensure timely fulfillment of objectives.
