Tax and Customs Services of Kyrgyzstan launch automated data exchange

The Tax Service, together with the Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan, has implemented an automated information exchange system. The press service of the State Tax Service reported.

According to it, the new platform is aimed at increasing the efficiency, transparency and convenience of providing services to the foreign economic activity participants.

Project goals:

To speed up the procedures for confirming the status of tax registration and the absence of debt on taxes and insurance premiums;

To simplify and speed up the return of VAT placed on deposit accounts, without the need to submit paper applications and visits to departments;

To eliminate the need to collect paper certificates and submit written requests.

What does the integration include?

Automated transfer of the following data between the state agencies:

Tax registration status of enterprises. Information on the absence or presence of tax debt. Data on VAT payment in the EAEU countries. Information on debt on insurance premiums.

Expected benefits:

Reduction of time for obtaining certificates — from several days to several hours.

Increased transparency of procedures.

Convenience for business: fewer visits and paper procedures.

Simplification of work for employees of the State Tax Service and the State Customs Service.

«The launch of data exchange with the State Customs Service is an important step towards the digitalization of tax and customs procedures. The new system will allow businesses to receive the necessary information without unnecessary delays and bureaucracy,» the Tax Service noted.

Upcoming steps: