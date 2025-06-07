14:34
Board of EAEU Customs Services discusses number of issues in Issyk-Kul region

The Joint Board of Customs Services of the EAEU countries discussed a number of issues in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Representatives of the Customs Services of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan took part in the meeting.

A total of 24 issues were considered, covering the following topics:

  • Customs transit;
  • Administration of goods for personal use;
  • Conducting customs examinations;
  • Information interaction of customs authorities;
  • Classification of individual categories of goods (pneumatic springs, devices for light therapy).

Particular attention was paid to control of customs value — cost risk indicators for individual taxable goods from a single list were updated.

Proposals of customs services on the implementation of the instructions of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council concerning the organization of interaction to ensure proper control of the customs value of goods were also agreed upon.

A decision was made to amend procedural rules to regulate the process of inviting representatives from international organizations.

The participants agreed to organize a professional skills competition for operator analysts among the Customs Services of the EAEU. This will allow them to exchange experience in analyzing X-ray images and learn about the practices of their colleagues in terms of using non-intrusive inspection equipment.
