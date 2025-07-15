Tax and Customs Services to be optimized, state monopoly on ethyl alcohol lifted

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed a decree aimed at improving the efficiency of tax administration and optimizing the operations of state bodies responsible for customs affairs.

According to the decree, a new State Tax Service, reporting directly to the Cabinet of Ministers, will be established by merging the current State Tax Service under the Ministry of Finance and the State Agency for Regulation of Ethyl Alcohol and Alcohol Production and Trade, previously overseen by the Cabinet.

Similarly, a new State Customs Service will be formed based on the existing State Customs Service under the Ministry of Finance. This newly restructured body will also report directly to the Cabinet of Ministers.

Amendments have been made to Presidential Decree No. 114 dated May 5, 2021: clause 5 has been expanded to include provisions for the formation of the State Tax Service, State Customs Service, and the State Service for Punishment Execution.

Additionally, clauses 3 through 6 of Presidential Decree No. 222 dated July 8, 2022 — which introduced a state monopoly on the production, storage, and sale of ethyl alcohol — have been repealed.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to transfer, within two months, the responsibility for regulating the production and trade of jewelry to the State Tax Service. This includes oversight of the inspection and hallmarking of precious metal items, the identification and examination of gemstones, and assay supervision throughout the country.