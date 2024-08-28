Ak-Maral resort in Issyk-Kul region transferred to Customs Service

Ak-Maral resort in Issyk-Kul region, confiscated from the murdered crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev, was transferred to the State Customs Service.

The State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan told 24.kg new agency that by order of the Cabinet of Ministers, the resort was transferred to the management of the service, and private houses will remain the property of their owners.

In January, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred Bulat-M LLC and Blonderbeer LLC (Blonder Pub. — Note of 24.kg news agency) to the Presidential Affairs Department.

Two of Kamchi Kolbaev’s cars — a Kia Rio X-Line and a Mercedes-Benz S600 — were transferred to the State Committee for National Security and the Presidential Affairs Department.