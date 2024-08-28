18:09
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

Ak-Maral resort in Issyk-Kul region transferred to Customs Service

Ak-Maral resort in Issyk-Kul region, confiscated from the murdered crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev, was transferred to the State Customs Service.

The State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan told 24.kg new agency that by order of the Cabinet of Ministers, the resort was transferred to the management of the service, and private houses will remain the property of their owners.

In January, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred Bulat-M LLC and Blonderbeer LLC (Blonder Pub. — Note of 24.kg news agency) to the Presidential Affairs Department.

Two of Kamchi Kolbaev’s cars — a Kia Rio X-Line and a Mercedes-Benz S600 — were transferred to the State Committee for National Security and the Presidential Affairs Department.
link: https://24.kg/english/303363/
views: 146
Print
Related
Revenues of Tax, Customs Services amount to 144 billion soms for six months
Foreigners to be allowed to buy real estate in Issyk-Kul region
Tourist season 2024: More than 10 resorts closed in Issyk-Kul region
Two resorts in Arstanbap transferred to state - Kanybek Tumanbaev
Customs duties will reach record levels in 2023 - Sadyr Japarov
Moratorium imposed on issuance of tickets to resorts of Trade Unions Federation
50 Customs Service employees fired for ties to Kamchi Kolbaev, Raiym Matraimov
Ex-Deputy Chairman of Customs Service detained in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov offers to lease out 15 more resorts in Issyk-Kul region
Sadyr Japarov comments on lease of four resorts by Uzbekistan
Popular
U.S. warns about risks of cooperation with Russian banks U.S. warns about risks of cooperation with Russian banks
U.S. imposes sanctions on developer of Zolotaya Korona payment system U.S. imposes sanctions on developer of Zolotaya Korona payment system
U.S. imposes sanctions on 400 companies, including one from Kyrgyzstan U.S. imposes sanctions on 400 companies, including one from Kyrgyzstan
Contraband cargo detained at Manas airport Contraband cargo detained at Manas airport
28 August, Wednesday
17:44
Foreigners illegally open health center in Osh and treat citizens Foreigners illegally open health center in Osh and trea...
17:36
Border Service names reason for long queues at border with Uzbekistan
17:22
Сheck of citizens for monkeypox continues at airports
16:14
Apartment prices continue to grow in Bishkek
16:06
Ak-Maral resort in Issyk-Kul region transferred to Customs Service