Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan transfers 102.1 billion soms to state budget

The State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan has summed up its performance results for the third quarter of 2025. The agency’s press service reported.

According to the data, 102.1 billion soms in customs payments were transferred to the national budget — 2.4 billion soms above the target.

During the board meeting, particular attention was paid to ongoing digital reforms. The national Smart Bazhy platform has been launched to enhance transit control and facilitate electronic document exchange.

An electronic queue system has been introduced on a pilot basis at Dostuk checkpoint and is expected to be implemented soon at Torugart checkpoint as well. In addition, data exchange with the Tax Service via the Tunduk system has been fully digitized.

Following the meeting, the work of the Customs Service was rated as satisfactory.